STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – If you bought your SuperLotto Plus ticket in Stockton, you better check now! You could be $12,860 richer!

One ticket with five numbers but no mega was sold in Stockton, according to the California lottery.

That 5/5 ticket was sold at ARCO AM/PM located at 1206 E. March Lane.

There was no jackpot winner for this draw.

A total of 107,152 winning tickets were sold.

The other two 5/5 winning tickets were sold in San Diego County.