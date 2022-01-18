1-year-old girl from California killed in Texas crash

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A baby girl from California was killed in a crash in East Texas last week and a second toddler is in critical condition, according to a release from DPS.

A DPS report states that 22-year-old Chassity Gantt, a San Francisco native, was driving westbound on I-20 in Canton in front of an 18-wheeler just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

The 18-wheeler “failed to slow [down]” and hit the back of Gantt’s Ford Escape. There were three other passengers in the car, all from California:

  • 22-year-old Katanni C. Senegal, a native of Fresno
  • A 2-year-old girl from Fresno
  • A 1-year-old girl from Fresno

The 1-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas, where she later died. The two-year-old is still there in critical condition. Their names were not released in the report.

Gantt was treated and released at the scene while Senegal was taken to a hospital in Tyler with “non-incapacitating injuries.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as 55-year-old Robert Stanley, a native of Giddings, Texas. He was not injured in the crash. The report states it is not known what caused him to hit the back of Gantt’s vehicle.

