1-year-old killed in crash involving deputy in Stockton

STOCKTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A one-year-old was killed and his mother is left fighting for her life after they were rear-ended by an on-duty San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday.

Home surveillance video shows the moment of impact when a San Joaquin deputy crashes into another car on I-5 in Stockton.

You can see the woman’s car slowed down in her lane, her lights flashing as she comes to a stop.

The sheriff’s deputy rear-ends her car. The impact sent the car careening off the interstate, down an embankment.

A mother, Kalesha Johnson, and her one-year-old son Kevin Hart inside the car.

“What was he doing? Was he on his phone? He didn’t even slow down or nothing,” Gabriel Porras said.

Baby Kevin’s grandfather shocked. He lives near the crash scene and saw the aftermath last night.

“I said, was that accident over there, not knowing it was my grandbaby,” Porras said.

Baby Kevin just turned a year old, named after his father and grandfather.

“He was talking to his daddy on the phone the other day, saying his ABC’s to him. Oh man, just going to miss him, that is all. Gonna miss him,” Porras said.

According to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, they performed CPR on baby Kevin until the paramedics arrived, but he passed away at the hospital.

With her only child now gone, his mother is fighting for her life, their family wants answers.

“What was he doing? Was he on his phone? He didn’t slow down or nothing. Was he on his phone, looking at the screen? Something. He wasn’t looking ahead, not the way he just hit her … god,” Porras said.

The deputy has been released from the hospital, as the CHP investigates the crash.

They do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor.

Kalesha Johnson remains hospitalized in critical condition.