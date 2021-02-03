$10.3B of additional funds found for CA budget, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that $10.3 billion of additional funds have come into the state which will help local initiatives.

Exceeding projections made just a month ago, Newsom says the money will go toward supporting small businesses, vaccine administration and schools. Three sectors that have been decimated or poorly handled in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is money that will also allow us more resiliency and help build up our reserves,” Newsom said.

Earlier in the day the governor announced two large scale vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles which will be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The state and the federal government partnered to provide vaccines to “two of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic,” according to Jeff Zients, the head of President Biden’s COVID response team. The second site will be in east Los Angeles.

The White House COVID-19 response team made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference. The sites are opening in a pilot program as part of Biden’s effort establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the federal administration’s first 100 days.

They are expected to open by February 16.

The Oakland Coliseum will serve local communities that Zients said had some of the lowest health scores in the state.