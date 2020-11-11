10 CA counties roll back in tier system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time since California rolled out its new reopening strategy, not a single California county is allowed to move forward in loosening lockdowns.

State health leaders said it would only be a matter of time until California joined the rest of the country in seeing increases in COVID-19 numbers across the board.

We’re seeing it now, forcing several counties to roll back their reopening process and a warning from the state’s top health official.

“If things stay the way they are, between this week and next week over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier. That certainly is an indication that we’re concerned and that we have to keep a close watch,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions and hospitalizations are all trending upward in California.

For the first time since late August, the state’s positivity rate crept past 4%, now sitting at 4.2% over the last week.

On Tuesday, the state’s top health officials ordered ten California counties to take a step back in the state’s reopening tier system.

Sacramento, San Diego, and Stanislaus counties pushed back to the purple, widespread tier — the state’s most restrictive.

This requires restaurants, gyms, places of worship, and other businesses in those counties to stop indoor services and only operate outside if it’s even possible.

“Whether you’re a business owner or a patron, I think there is more that we can do and when we do it, and we do it together, we do see the rates come down. We’ve seen it before, we will see it again,” Ghaly said.

State leaders say later this week they’re releasing guidelines for Thanksgiving.

