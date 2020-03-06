10-year-old arrested after firing shotgun at police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) – A 10-year-old boy was arrested after firing a shotgun at police.
The incident happened Thursday in San Diego.
Police say the boy became violent during a family argument Thursday morning.
When police arrived, he barricaded himself in a shed behind his home with a shotgun.
Authorities say he fired two rounds at officers.
No one was hurt.
After nearly two hours, he surrendered to police peacefully.
He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
