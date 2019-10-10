100+ acre fire destroys mobile homes in Southern California

MORENO VALLEY (KTLA) — Multiple mobile homes were burned in the Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa as the nearby Reche Fire burned through at least 100 acres in the foothills near Moreno Valley.

Sky5 was overhead as the Sandalwood Fire left at least two residences completely destroyed by 3 p.m. as thick, black plumes of smoke rose from the debris.

A short distance away, near Moreno Valley, mandatory evacuations were ordered for communities along Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue. The Reche Fire was reported near 9355 Reche Canyon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Winds are gusting 20 to 30 mph in the area of both fires, coming from the east-northeast direction in “bone dry air,” according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a satellite image showing the two fires alongside each other.

Check back for updates to this developing story.