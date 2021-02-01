100 days to come up with plan to safely reopen schools: CA Teachers Association

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As California nears a one-year anniversary of distance learning, educators are calling for an aggressive statewide plan to limit the spread of COVID-19, ahead of reopening schools.

The union representing California teachers say the plan should be accomplished in a specific time frame.

“If the vaccines are here, get them into those educators’ arms. Let’s get that process started,” president of the California Teachers Association, E. Toby Boyd said.

100 days to come up with a plan to safely reopen schools in the state of California by limiting the transmission of COVID-19.

That is the call made by the California Teachers Association. They say it is important that all stakeholders are invited to help formulate the plan.

“In order to make sure that they know that it is safe. It’s not just the CTA saying it. It’s not just the governor who is saying it. It’s not the CDC saying it. It’s the people that’s actually being affected by what’s going on in the community,” Boyd said.

One of the top priorities in making schools safe over those 100-days, vaccinating teachers.

“Us being in 1B, Tier 1 places us in a high enough tier but we don’t have vaccines. You can’t vaccinate a person if you don’t have enough vaccines to put in their arms,” Boyd said.

Teachers are known for using visual aids. In this case, this swiss cheese respiratory pandemic defense image explains the plans multiple layers of safety.

“So the swiss cheese is not one particular item will mitigate the virus. You have the vaccine. You have the mask-wearing. You have the PPE. You have the ventilation. You have the testing and the contact tracing. Everything together will close those holes,” Boyd said.

The CTA reached out to the governor’s office about their 100-day plan, as did KRON4 for this story — We are both still waiting for a reply.