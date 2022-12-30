Some lucky Californians will enter the new year with a lot more money in the bank.

The California Lottery Office on Thursday announced that 125 millionaires and one billionaire were minted through the end of November due to people playing the lottery’s draw and scratcher games.

As many Californians buy Mega Millions tickets in anticipation of Friday’s $640 million jackpot, here is a recap of some Golden State residents who struck it rich in 2022.

Some California lottery winners

Sacramento: $316.3 million jackpot won on Jan. 5

Moreno Valley: $13 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot won on Jan. 8

Woodland Hills: $426 million Mega Millions jackpot won on Jan. 28

Auburn: $20 million Set for Life Millionaire Edition jackpot won on Feb. 22

Tarzana: $10 million 200x Scratcher jackpot won on April 6

San Diego: $38 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot won on April 30

Oxnard: $27 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot won on July 13

San Diego: $1 million 50X Fortune Scratchers jackpot won on Aug. 5

San Jose: $251 million Mega Millions jackpot won on Oct. 14

San Francisco: $2 million Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher jackpot won on Nov. 1

Altadena: $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov.7

Sacramento: $41 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot won on Nov. 12

The largest jackpot of the year was the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by an unknown resident in Altadena.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road. The store owner, Joe Chahayed, received $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

Ticket sales from draw games, like Powerball, Mega Millions, SuperLotto Plus, and Fantasy 5, and unclaimed lottery winnings are given to California public schools.

The California Lottery raised $156.3 million for schools statewide thanks to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot, the lottery said.

Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California State Lottery, told KTLA that the office had contributed approximately $1 billion in unclaimed prize money to public schools since the lottery’s creation 37 years ago.