130-acre fire burning in Mendocino County

LEGGETT (KRON) – A fire burning in Mendocino County has grown to 130-acres on Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

Officials say the Usal Fire is burning at Usal Creek and Usal Road, just seven miles west of Leggett.

According to Cal Fire, it started burning on Saturday in an area of heavy timber and slash.

The blaze is zero-percent contained at this time.

Officials say there is sheltering in place at the Usal Campground.

Crews continue to battle the fire and investigate how it started.

