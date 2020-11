SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Cases are exploding across California.

In the last 24 hours, there were more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases and 86 deaths reported in California.

Overall, the state has 1,087,714 confirmed cases and 18,643 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 6.1% and the 14-day positivity rate is 5.4%.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

