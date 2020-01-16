170 people sickened at Yosemite National Park, two confirmed cases of norovirus

YOSEMITE (KRON) — About 170 people at Yosemite National Park are sick with a gastrointestinal illness, the national park said Thursday.

Two of those who contracted an illness are confirmed to have norovirus, the park said in a statement.

Most of the cases occurred in the first week of January and there has been a decline in cases in recent days.

Those sickened include park visitors and employees.

Though there are only two confirmed cases of norovirus, the park says the majority of the cases are consistent with the virus.

Park and public health officials are working to investigate the illnesses and interview affected people.

Norovirus is contagious through direct contact with someone infected or by touching a surface contaminated with the virus.

The park is now going through “extensive” cleaning and sanitation protocols.

If you have visited Yosemite recently and need to report information on the illness or symptoms, send an email to yose_superintendent@nps.gov.

To prevent contracting norovirus, wash your hands frequently and avoid sharing food or drinks with others.