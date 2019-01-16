19-car pileup leaves 35 injured in Southern California's Cajon Pass

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(AP) - Numerous vehicles have collided in a foggy mountain pass as a storm system passes through Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says 19 vehicles collided Wednesday morning on the southbound side of Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The department says 35 people suffered minor to moderate injuries but most are declining to be taken to hospitals.

The department says weather was a contributing factor in the collision, which has closed the southbound side of the interstate. It is a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas.

Update #1 with Live View: SBCO: SB I-15 south of Oak Hill Rd in Hesperia. Multi collision blocking all lanes. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/xB86fFVoPc — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 16, 2019

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES