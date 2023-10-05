(BCN) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Stockton that injured two men Tuesday evening.

Alejandro Fernandez was arrested following a traffic stop on a vehicle related to the shooting and a search of a related residence, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to North El Dorado Street and Swain Road on reports of shots fired.

A 23-year-old man was found with a graze gunshot wound and another man, 35, was located across the street with a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, both victims did not appear to have been involved in the original altercation that led to the shooting.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.