1st of 3 new storms brings more snow to Sierra Nevada

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — The first in the latest series of storms predicted for California and western Nevada has brought more snow to the Sierra Nevada.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort reports Friday it received 15 inches to 18 inches overnight and is doing avalanche mitigation. Sierra at Tahoe reports a foot of fresh snow on its summit.

Bluebird conditions are expected to be followed by a second storm late Friday into Saturday and then another storm late Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service says the storms could bring travel problems in the Sierra passes and western Nevada roads.