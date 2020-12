LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in California.

LAX Airport announced late Sunday night that the first batch arrived at the airport.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world. pic.twitter.com/KUnjSFrTyS — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2020

California is expected to get more than 300,000 vials of the vaccine which at first will primarily go to frontline health care workers and the most at-risk.

Rougly 75,000 of those will go to places across the Bay Area including UCSF.