Two California ski spots make Top 10 list

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — For skiers craving mountain slopes with fresh, fluffy snow this winter, Tripadvisor just released its annual top “10 Best Destinations for Skiers in the U.S.” list.

The rankings were made according to reviews from ski-loving travelers. Whether you’re a bunny slope beginner or black diamond veteran, the following ski resorts ranked the highest for all ability levels.

1. Jackson, Wyoming

“This Western mountain town is catnip for cross-country, snowcat, and heli- skiers alike,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Rendezvous Mountain

2. Park City, Utah

Top ski spot: Deer Valley Resort

3. Breckenridge, Colorado

“Prospectors discovered gold when they founded Breckenridge in 1859. Today, this historic mining town is fostering a whole new set of riches, including world-class skiing,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Breckenridge Ski Resort

(Courtesy of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

4. Aspen, Colorado

Top ski spot: Aspen Mountain

5. Vail, Colorado

“Vail is an alpine village in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Long a favorite of serious skiers and jet setting celebrities, Vail now also draws a younger, hipper snowboarding crowd. Skiing is king at Vail Mountain and the Blue Sky Basin, but the area’s vast splendor is perfect for hiking, biking, snowmobiling or scenery-gazing at any time of the year,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Vail Mountain Resort

(Courtesy of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

6. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

“The place where downhill skiing first flourished in the United States, Steamboat Springs remains a premiere slopes destination. A ski town that is also an authentic ranching center, Steamboat Springs is more down home than glitzy,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Steamboat Ski Resort

7. Bend, Oregon

Top ski spot: Mt. Bachelor Ski Area

Lake Tahoe (Courtesy Heavenly Mountain Resort)

8. Lake Tahoe, California

“Lake Tahoe is a haven for outdoor fun in every season. Swimming, kayaking and windsurfing are popular in the summer months, while snowfall makes for spectacular skiing in winter,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Heavenly Mountain Resort

(Courtesy Heavenly Mountain Resort)

9. Stowe, Vermont

Top ski spot: Stowe Mountain Resort

10. Mammoth Lakes, California

“High in the Eastern Sierra of California is the growing ski resort town of Mammoth Lakes, surrounded by alpine beauty and majesty,” Tripadvisor wrote.

Top ski spot: Mammoth Mountain