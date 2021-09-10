2 CHP officers die from COVID-19 complications this week: Officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A second California Highway Patrol officer has died this week from complications related to COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

CHP officials said Bakersfield CHP Officer Scott Merritt died Friday due to complications from COVID-19. Merritt was with the department for nearly 16 years.

Merritt, 42, served Kern County for the past 11 years as a member of the CHP’s Bakersfield Area Office. He also served in the CHP’s Santa Cruz Area office.

Governor Gavin Newsom sent out a statement following the death of Officer Merritt.

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him. Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”

He is survived by his wife, Shanon, children, Madison and Nolan, parents, Randall and Pattie Merritt and brother, Cody.

It is with profound sadness I share the news of the passing of @BakersfieldChp Officer Scott Merritt due to complications from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with the entire Merritt family, his friends, and all who worked alongside Scott during his nearly 16 years with the CHP. pic.twitter.com/68CtCs8nHL — Amanda Ray (@CHPCommissioner) September 11, 2021

Earlier this week, CHP officials announced the death of another CHP officer due to COVID-19.

Authorities said Officer Joseph Boberg, 42, died Tuesday due to complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Boberg had been assigned to the CHP’s San Andreas Area Office since 2014.

He began his career as a CHP officer after graduating from the CHP Academy in 2009 and was assigned to the Monterey Area Office.

He transferred to the Napa Area Office in 2013 prior to his transfer to the San Andreas Area Office.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy, children, Chase and Cailyn, brother, Jeffrey Jurgens and parents, Joanna Jurgens and Michael Boberg.