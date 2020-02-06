Live Now
2 dead in plane crash in Sierra Nevada foothills

California

SONORA, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada foothills, killing two on board, authorities said.

The plane went down just after 6 p.m. in a field behind a home in Tuolomne County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash site is near the Columbia Airport and about 70 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Nobody on the ground was hurt and there was no threat to nearby communities, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the plane was heading.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

