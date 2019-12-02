2 feet of new snow in Sierra, 6 feet in a week above Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 2 feet of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet has been recorded the past seven days at the top of some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, the National Weather Service said Monday.

A winter storm warning that was in place most of the holiday weekend expired at 10 a.m. Monday. But chain controls remained in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.

The weather service reported 29 inches of snow fell at Northstar California ski resort near Truckee over the past 24 hours for a total of 73 inches in a week. Squaw Valley near Tahoe City recorded 28 inches of new snow for a seven-day total of 75 inches.

About a foot of new snow was reported Sunday night and Monday at the south end of the lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

Snow turned to heavy rain at lake level early Monday, including 2.7 inches at Tahoe City. More than 3 inches of rain was reported at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe. More than a half-inch of rain was reported in Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

Up to another 6 inches of snow was possible at Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon and night, with a chance of rain or snow into Tuesday.

In eastern Nevada, 17 inches of new snow was reported Monday west of Preston in White Pine County near the Utah line.