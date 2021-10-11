At least 2 killed when small plane crashes in Santee neighborhood

Editor’s note: Watch live coverage from SkyFOX and our crews at the scene in the video player above.

SANTEE, Calif. — A small plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon, killing at least two people, authorities said.

The first reports of the crash came in around 12:15 p.m. and officials were diverting traffic near Mast and Magnolia, according to scanner traffic.

SkyFOX video showed fire engines dousing two homes destroyed in the crash. Heartland Fire & Rescue said a third home was damaged, and hazmat crews were headed to the area. It appeared a box truck was also hit.

A man at the scene told FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers that he got a call from a neighbor saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

“Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

School leaders at Santana High School, located blocks from the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure.”

American Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

There was a fatal plane crash in Santee in 2015, about four miles southwest of Monday’s crash. One person was killed and another hurt when the plane crashed in the driveway of a home after taking off from Gillespie.