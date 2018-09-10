2 human West Nile Virus deaths reported in California

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The California Department of Public Health announced on Monday two confirmed deaths in California due to West Nile virus.

The deaths were reported in Glenn County and Yuba County.

As of Sept. 7, officials have reported 56 human cases of WNV from 21 California counties this year.

Additionally, 422 dead birds from 18 counties have tested positive for WNV in 2018, and 1,606 mosquito samples from 28 counties have also tested positive for WNV this year.

CDPH recommends that you protect against mosquito bites and WNV by practicing the "Three D's":

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.

DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.

