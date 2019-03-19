2 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire in Dixon Video

DIXON (KTXL) - Two people are dead and two others injured following a fire at a mobile home park in Dixon early Tuesday.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 1st Street.

Two people were found dead inside the mobile home, and the two others injured were taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigators say it appears to have started in front of the mobile home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

