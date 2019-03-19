2 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire in Dixon
DIXON (KTXL) - Two people are dead and two others injured following a fire at a mobile home park in Dixon early Tuesday.
The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 1st Street.
Two people were found dead inside the mobile home, and the two others injured were taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigators say it appears to have started in front of the mobile home.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cliff rescue underway near Marshall's Beach
- McDonald's now selling vegan 'chicken' nuggets
- Mike Trout reportedly signing $430M, 12-year deal with Angels
- SEE IT: Los Angeles airport gets rare 'super bloom' of flowers next to runways
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-