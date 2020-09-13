2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shot in Compton, agency says

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in Compton Saturday night, authorities said.

The wounded deputies were taken to a local hospital, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet shortly before 8 p.m. The department’s tweet said the shooting happened “moments” earlier.

Officials say one male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they were sitting in their patrol car. Both deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.

They are both currently undergoing surgery.

The suspect is still at large.

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the tweet read.

No other details have been released about the condition of both deputies, any other potential injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

