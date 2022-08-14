PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28.

According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while the other man allegedly stole her wallet from her shopping cart.

The two men then used her credit cards and spent over one thousand dollars at Target and Wal-Mart, officials said.

According to the post, one of the men was wearing a “blue fanny pack, white t-shirt, gray shorts, and has a goatee,” the other man was wearing a “blue or teal shirt, blue shorts, and a blue hat.”

If anyone has any information regarding this crime please contact Deputy Matt French at frenchm@edso.org.