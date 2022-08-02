SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – Two more bodies were found in the perimeter of the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office, bringing the total number of dead to four in the state’s largest fire this year thus far.

The individuals were found Monday, according to a tweet, in separate residences along Highway 96. No further information was released pending identification, and notification of the next-of-kin.

The office had a grisly discovery early yesterday via Twitter — two bodies found located in a vehicle in a driveway along Doggett Creek Road, off Highway 96.

The fire, which is devastating Klamath National Forest, has burned 55,493 acres and is at 0% contained as of midday Tuesday. The cause is still under investigation.