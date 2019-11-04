2 murder suspects escape California jail

SALINAS (KRON) – A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two murder suspects who escaped from the Monterey County Jail early Sunday.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Samuel Fonseca have been in custody since last year on murder charges in separate cases.

Authorities describe both men as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Fonseca is about 5’7″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Salazar is also 5’7″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a facial tattoo of the letter “P” under his right eye.

The two escapees should be considered armed and dangerous; if you see them, do not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 831-755-3722.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We Tipline at 888-833-4847.

