TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Tehama County Monday afternoon.

The first tornado was reported around 1:34 p.m. in west Corning. This caused damage to a barn, tree, and power line.

Tehama County: Possible tornado damage was reported in west Corning around 1:34 pm PST this afternoon. Multiple people also observed & reported a tornado out in open fields near Vina around 2:40 pm PST. For details go to https://t.co/cojQdePLcd & https://t.co/SJj5MqbB0s #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2021

Another was reported around 2:40 p.m. near Vina but didn’t cause any damage.

With 2 tornadoes reported in the area today, you might wonder about the average number of tornadoes per year. In the NWS Sacramento forecast area there were 39 tornadoes reported from 2010-2020. This works out to about 4 tornadoes a year. #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2021

39 tornadoes were reported from 2010-2020, which means there are about 4 tornadoes a year.according to NWS.

Latest Stories: