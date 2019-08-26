2 Richmond children killed in rollover crash along Interstate 5

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) — The Kern County sheriffs office has identified the two juveniles who died after they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash along Interstate 5 Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers tell us the driver was headed south along I-5 near Stockdale Highway in Buttonwillow, when the she drifted into the center divider.

When she over-corrected, the vehicle went onto the shoulder and rolled over multiple times. Of the six people inside, Citalli Contreras, 13, and Jesse Contreras, 10, were ejected. They died of their injuries.

The driver and two others were taken to a local hospital with various injuries.

The CHP is still investigating, but at this time they do not believe the two ejected were wearing seat belts.