$20 million awarded in deadly dog attack

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A jury has awarded $20 million to the family of a man killed in a California dog attack and to his neighbor, who was injured.

KSBY-TV says a jury in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday ruled in a lawsuit filed by the children of David Fear and by Betty Long, who were attacked by a former police dog that escaped from a Grover Beach backyard in 2016.

The animal, Neo, was a retired police dog from the San Joaquin Valley community of Exeter.

It was euthanized after the attack. The owner was charged with manslaughter but acquitted.