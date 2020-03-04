20% of Los Angeles County ballot machines down

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CNN) — The rollout of new ballot machines in California’s Los Angeles County got off to a problematic start.

Officials say that around noon on Super Tuesday, about one in five of the new machines was out of commission.

It was not immediately clear why.

But officials said the problem may be something as simple as powering the machines on, or election workers not being familiar with the devices.

Technicians have been on the phone with polling places, trying to troubleshoot.

Los Angeles County had spent 10 years and $300 million developing those machines.

Meanwhile, 15 counties had connectivity issues with the state’s voter registration database Tuesday morning.

But officials said the problem was later solved.

