2021 Rose Parade canceled over coronavirus

PASADENA, Calif. (KRON) – The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association announced it would not host the annual parade in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Phase 4 reopening schedule, as well as the restrictions and guidelines currently in place due to the pandemic.

The Rose Parade is held each January 1 in celebration of the New Year.

Since it first began in 1891, the parade has only been canceled three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”

The accompanying Rose Bowl Game, which will serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal, is still ongoing, officials said.

Latest Stories: