21-year old Sacramento man killed while riding electric scooter on freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 21-year-old Sacramento resident died early Saturday when he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter on Business 80.

The California Highway Patrol says officers reported to the scene 3:04 a.m. When they arrived, they learned a Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Business 80 when they saw a “figure” in front of them.

The driver crashed into it and pulled over once they realized they had hit a person, CHP says. They then called 911.

According to the CHP, the man on the scooter died at the scene.

CHP later learned that law enforcement had received a report of someone riding an electric scooter on Business 80 near the American River Bridge just moments before the fatal crash.

The crash is still under investigation.