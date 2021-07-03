21-year old Sacramento man killed while riding electric scooter on freeway

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 21-year-old Sacramento resident died early Saturday when he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter on Business 80. 

The California Highway Patrol says officers reported to the scene 3:04 a.m. When they arrived, they learned a Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Business 80 when they saw a “figure” in front of them. 

The driver crashed into it and pulled over once they realized they had hit a person, CHP says. They then called 911. 

According to the CHP, the man on the scooter died at the scene. 

CHP later learned that law enforcement had received a report of someone riding an electric scooter on Business 80 near the American River Bridge just moments before the fatal crash. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News