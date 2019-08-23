22 injured after train derails in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Nearly two dozen people were injured Thursday night when a train derailed in Sacramento.

The fire department is calling the derailment a “multi-casuality” incident.

The derailment occurred just after 10 p.m. near Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue in the city’s Arden Arcade area.

Sacramento Fire says a total of 22 people were injured, with two suffering “moderate” injuries.

Fifteen ambulances are at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the train to derail.

The incident occurred west of the Winter Street light rail station in Sacramento.

The Sacramento light rail system has a total of 54 stations and three rail lines over 43 miles in the area.

