22nd inmate dies from COVID-19 at San Quentin

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Officials say a 22nd inmate has died from COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the inmate died Aug. 3 at a hospital outside the prison.
The inmate’s name has yet to be released.
At this time, San Quentin currently has 168 inmates who are actively positive for COVID-19.
“CDCR takes the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons very seriously and will continue to work diligently to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
