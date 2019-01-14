California

23-year-old California pedestrian hit, killed in south Reno

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 01:55 PM PST

RENO (AP) - Reno police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on the south end of town over the weekend.

The name of the 23-year-old California man who was killed Sunday afternoon hasn’t been released.

Witnesses say he was in the road working on a sewer system when he was hit in the area of South Meadows and Wilbur May parkways shortly after 3 p.m.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

No other details have been released.

