2nd member of Newsom’s staff tests positive for COVID this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Another member of Governor Gavin Newsom’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A spokesperson says the unidentified staffer has been working remotely for several weeks and has not been around the governor or his family.

On Wednesday, another unidentified staffer was announced to have tested positive, making this the second case this week.

No other details have been released at this time.

