3.1 magnitude quake rattles near Discovery Bay

California

by: KRON4 Staff

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled near Discovery Bay on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

At 1:58 p.m., the quake was recorded at 1.67 miles in depth just north of Mountain House. 

