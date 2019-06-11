3.1 magnitude quake rattles near Discovery Bay

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled near Discovery Bay on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 1:58 p.m., the quake was recorded at 1.67 miles in depth just north of Mountain House.

