3 Bay Area counties move into less-restrictive coronavirus ‘red tier’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for three more Bay Area counties!

Officials announced Tuesday that Alameda, San Mateo and Solano counties have moved into the “red tier” of the state’s color-coded, four-tier reopening system ranking coronavirus progress.

The substantial/red category means there were 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, or a 5-8% positivity rate.

Moving to the red tier allows:

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers, swap meets indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Personal care services – hair and nail salons, barbershops (open with modifications)

Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

>> You can learn more about sectors that can reopen with modifications here.

Businesses can find guidelines that apply to their industry on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Napa, Marin, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties are also in the red tier.

This means more businesses can reopen with modifications and other coronavirus restrictions can be eased accordingly.

