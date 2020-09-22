SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for three more Bay Area counties!
Officials announced Tuesday that Alameda, San Mateo and Solano counties have moved into the “red tier” of the state’s color-coded, four-tier reopening system ranking coronavirus progress.
The substantial/red category means there were 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, or a 5-8% positivity rate.
Moving to the red tier allows:
- Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)
- Shopping centers, swap meets indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)
- Personal care services – hair and nail salons, barbershops (open with modifications)
- Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity)
- Places of worship (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)
>> You can learn more about sectors that can reopen with modifications here.
Businesses can find guidelines that apply to their industry on the state’s COVID-19 website.
Napa, Marin, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties are also in the red tier.
This means more businesses can reopen with modifications and other coronavirus restrictions can be eased accordingly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- 20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
- Crews battling small fire at San Jose’s Alum Rock Park
- 3 Bay Area counties move into less-restrictive coronavirus ‘red tier’
- Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020
- Raiders players and Coach Jon Gruden talk about win over Saints on Monday Night Football