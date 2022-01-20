3 California restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100’ list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Yelp released its annual “Top 100” restaurants list this week to spotlight the most deliciously popular places to eat in the U.S.

The No. 1 restaurant in America, according to Yelp judges and Yelp reviewers, is Cocina Madrigal, a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in savory Mexican cuisine.

Every restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area was snubbed off the list.

But here are three California restaurants that made it into Yelp’s “Top 100” for foodies willing to make a road trip south:

#3. Fermentation Farm, Costa Mesa, California

Cuisine: American (New), Health Markets

Yelp wrote, “Fermented foods are hotter than ever, and nowhere is the trend taken more seriously than at this Orange County restaurant and health-food store. Their high-flavor, gut-friendly items range from house-made pickled organic vegetables to non-dairy yogurts. You’ll also find soups, salads, and sandwiches jam-packed with nutrient-dense organic ingredients. House-made drinks range from kombucha and kefir to fermented sodas, such as root beer. Organic dishes are available in the cafe or can be ordered to-go from the market. You can also buy some of their 200-year-old sourdough starter, or take classes on how to ferment and pickle your own vegetables.”

#11. The Vox Kitchen, Fountain Valley, California

Cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian Fusion, Peruvian

Yelp wrote, “This super-trendy Orange County fusion restaurant draws inspiration from around the globe, melding tastes from places such as Peru, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Shareable small plates include spicy shrimp wontons, hearty elote (fresh corn with Parmesan), and a fantastic pear salad. Favorite entrees include bone-in short rib soup, Saltado ‘Shaken’ Fries with salmon or filet mignon, and a huge rib-eye. Review after review raves about their House Garlic Noodle, made with organic wheat noodles, scallions, butter, garlic, Parmesan, and a secret sauce.”

#58. Lido Bottle Works, Newport Beach, California

Cuisine: Beer & Wine Bar, American (New)

Yelp wrote, “Located right on the Newport Beach marina, Lido Bottle Works has one of the best views in Orange County. Watch boats sail into the harbor as you dine on unique dishes prepared with local and sustainable ingredients—such as street tacos with house-made tortillas, pork ribs with fennel slaw, or pork belly bao buns. Don’t miss their huge selection of wines, beers, and cocktails. Unique preparations, such as salmon with passion fruit curry, or venison with caramelized sunchoke. A popular weekend brunch features Spanish chorizo hash, ceviche with seasonal fish, and dulce de leche monkey bread.”

Check out Yelp’s complete list of “Top 100” restaurants of 2022 here.