Seven people were shot, at least three of them fatally, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, just north of Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Three of the victims were inside a car when they were struck, while four were standing outside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Associated Press reported that all three fatalities were inside the car.

The four who were wounded were all in critical condition after the attack, police added.

No information about the shooter or shooters was available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.