3 dead, 9 hospitalized in Long Beach shooting

LONG BEACH (KRON) — Three people were killed and another nine were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting at a home in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department said the shooting occurred at a home on the 2700 block of 7th Street.

The fire department is calling the shooting a mass causality incident with a total of 12 patients, the department said.

It’s unclear whether any arrests have been made or if police are searching for the perpetrator.

Officials have not provided details on the conditions of the nine people wounded.

This is developing, check back for updates