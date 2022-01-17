3 dead after vehicle flies off California freeway

Three people have died after the car they were in flew off the freeway and landed on surface streets in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, said Officer Kimball of the CHP. The roads intersect near the 210 Freeway.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, according to Kimball and Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A third patient was declared dead at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Kimball added.

Lt. Lemos of the Pasadena Police Department said the crash was a single-vehicle collision involving three people in the car, but Pittman said there were five total patients, three of which were taken to trauma centers at local hospitals.

Kimball could not confirm if other people were transported to local hospitals.