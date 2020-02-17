3 found dead at Southern California cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead Monday on the grounds of a cemetery in Southern California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known how the three people died but homicide detectives are at the cemetery in Perris investigating, said Riverside County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores.

Flores said the Perris Valley Cemetery remained closed to the public and that there was no other information immediately available.

#Perris final update:



Investigators remain on scene for the triple homicide and confirm the victims are 3 adult males. No additional information is available at this time. https://t.co/gpEhcTAUhD — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020

