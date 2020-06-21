3 men, including sheriff’s worker, probed for vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign in California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Three men including employees of a sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office in California have been arrested for investigation of the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday that a large tarp painted with the letters “BLM” has been repeatedly damaged while on display for three week on a fence in the city of Thousand Oaks.
The owner placed a surveillance camera nearby to capture any damage, and posted one of the incidents on social media, the office said in a statement.
