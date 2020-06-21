3 men, including sheriff’s worker, probed for vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign in California

The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. (photos taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Three men including employees of a sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office in California have been arrested for investigation of the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday that a large tarp painted with the letters “BLM” has been repeatedly damaged while on display for three week on a fence in the city of Thousand Oaks.

The owner placed a surveillance camera nearby to capture any damage, and posted one of the incidents on social media, the office said in a statement.

