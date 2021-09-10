3 people found dead inside rural Northern California home

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say deputies responding to reports of shots fired found a woman and two men dead inside a rural home.

Amador County Sheriff deputies who went to the home in Pine Grove on Wednesday were met by a 45-year-old woman who told them she saw her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father and flee the scene, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

The woman told deputies there were a total of three people inside the house and that she had fled after witnessing the shooting, the office said.

Deputies with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter set up a perimeter and tried to reach those inside but there was no response. A SWAT team later responded to the scene and found a dead woman on the back porch of the house and two dead men inside the home.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the causes of death. The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family, the office said.

Undersheriff Brian Middleton did not immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press seeking more information.