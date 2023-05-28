(KTLA) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night at a restaurant in Garden Grove.

The gunfire erupted at around 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street where, according to police, three adult males were wounded.

Two of the victims, both men, were shot in the upper chest and are listed in critical condition. A third victim, also an adult male, was shot in the lower torso and is listed in stable condition. The victims are in their 30s and 40s.

According to police, the three men and the suspect were all dining inside the restaurant when an argument broke out right before the shooting.

Right after the shooting, restaurant patrons were able to detain the suspect before officers arrived.

Video shows a man being detained by police officers and it appears that he was being combative with officers.

Some people who live and work nearby told KTLA that they were surprised to hear about this kind of violence in their community.

“I’m pretty shocked because that never happened around here,” business owner Ellen Lee told KTLA. “I mean, we’ve been here for three years, more than three years now and this never happened.”

“I’ve never heard of anything like this in this area,” Garden Grove resident Vincent Le said. “This area is very peaceful, very quiet. I’ve been here for the last 30 years, haven’t heard of anything like a shooting in a restaurant.”

So far, neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified by police.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Steve Heine at 714-741-5422 or Garden Grove Police Dispatch at 714-741-5704.