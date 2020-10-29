3 stabbed during Fresno protest

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Three people were stabbed during a protest in front of River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenues Wednesday night.

A protest was underway bringing awareness to the violent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and calling for more help from the U.S government.

During the protest, Fresno Police say they received a call that three people had been stabbed during the demonstration.

When officers arrived they found three victims with stabbing wounds. Two of the victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center one with a laceration to the arm and the second victim with a laceration to the chest, while the third victim had a laceration to the finger.

Police say organizers of the protest parked four vehicles to block the intersection to catch the attention of people driving.

One of the drivers who was stuck in traffic due to the road blockage got off his vehicle and confronted the demonstrators.

Witnesses say some words were exchanged then the driver of the vehicle withdrew a knife or stick and began to violently swing at the demonstrators, according to Fresno Police.

For decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh.

The U.S brokered a ceasefire after the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with both country’s foreign ministers in D.C., but it was quickly violated and hostilities resumed.

About 150 demonstrators were out at the protest, which caused major traffic backups on Blackstone.

