3-year-old girl dead after left in hot car while mom tended to pot grow: police

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 3-year-old is dead and her mother has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter after investigators say she left the child in a hot car while she tended to a marijuana grow.

Police responded to the call of a 3-year-old child who was not breathing after being left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time on the 100 block of Perez Avenue in Visalia, according to investigators. An officer who was on an unrelated call nearby arrived and took over CPR from family members who were trying to revive the child.

When fire and ambulance personnel arrived they took over the efforts and the child was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, investigators say.

Police detectives say they believe the child, now identified as Jessica Campos, was left in the vehicle for up to three hours before anyone discovered her. Investigators say the outdoor temperature was at least 100 degrees at the time.

According to investigators, Jessica’s mother had been tending to a marijuana grow and processing marijuana during the time the child was left inside the vehicle.

Photos provided by the Visalia Police Department

Five people have now been arrested including Jessica’s mother Eustajia Dominguez Mojica, 28, and four other adults found in the residence at the time: Araceli Mojica, 33, Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, 34, Valentin Aguilar Ortiz, 27, and Victor Flores Corona, 41.

Mojica, Ortiz-Aguilar, Ortiz, and Corona were booked for charges of child endangerment.

Eustajia Dominguez Mojica, the child’s mother, has been booked for charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call Detective Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211 or Detective Henry Martinez at (559) 713-4156.