$315M Powerball winning ticket sold at a Sacramento 7-Eleven

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The winning ticket for the latest Powerball was sold at a Sacramento convenience store.

According to the lottery site, the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Wyndham Drive. The prize amount for the ticket is shown to be $315 million.

The other top winning ticket, which got five out of five numbers, was sold in South Pasadena at a Chevron. That person won about $1.3 million.

The last big Powerball winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons in Morro Bay in October, with a prize amount of $685 million.

That winner was able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.